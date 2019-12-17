STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Cardinal Health Shareholder Sues Board of Directors for Opioid Crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A shareholder of Cardinal Health Inc. has sued the company’s board of directors, accusing it of failing to implement measures that would have prevented the company’s participation in the opioid crisis, causing it to lose potentially billions of dollars in losses and expenses.

In a Dec. 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Cardinal Health shareholder Stanley Malone says he filed the action “to redress the devastating harm that the board and senior management have inflicted on the company through their faithless behavior.”

According to the complaint, 90 percent ...

