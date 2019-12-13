STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

JPML Sets Petition for Creation of Sex Trafficking MDL for Argument at Jan. Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hear arguments relating to a petition to create a multidistrict litigation docket for sex trafficking claims at its January hearing in Tampa, Fla., according to a recent docket entry.

On Dec. 12, the Panel stated in an online docket entry that the matter will be heard at the Jan. 30 hearing and that responses to the petition were due by Jan. 2. Any replies are to be filed by Jan. 9, the entry stated.

The petition was filed by victims who accuse major hotel chains of failing to ...

Registered User Login