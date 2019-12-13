STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs in Delta Dental Price-Fixing Actions Seek MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in a consolidated action accusing insurers operating under the Delta Dental name of suppressing competition and fixing provider reimbursement rates in violation of the Sherman Act have asked a federal panel to create a consolidated docket for related actions.

In a Dec. 13 motion before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, plaintiffs in In re Delta Dental Antitrust Litigation, Case No. 1:19-cv-06734 (N.D. Ill. Nov. 26, 2019) say 10 more class action complaints alleging similar claims against the same group of Delta Dental defendants have been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District ...

