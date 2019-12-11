STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Imerys Talc Seeks Extension of Time in Which To File Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan

WILMINGTON, Del. –– Imerys Talc America has filed for an extension of time in which to file its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization plan, the third time it has requested more time in which to file extend the exclusive periods.

In the Dec. 6 motion filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Imerys Talc maintained that it had no ulterior motives in seeking the extension.

Imerys Talc America filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2019, citing the weight of a growing number of talcum powder personal injury lawsuits. In June, James L. ...

