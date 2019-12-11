STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Georgia Legislative Panel Recommends $250,000 Punitive Damages Cap

ATLANTA — A Georgia legislative panel has recommended a series of tort reform measures, which include imposing a $250,000 cap on punitive damage awards in medical malpractice, product liability and personal injury actions.

In a 2019 final report, the Senate Study Committee on Reducing Georgia’s Cost of Doing Business noted that, currently, there is no cap to the amount of punitive damages that may be awarded for products liability claims. The committee says it has “continually engaged in discussion on damage awards and how to balance the scales.”

“The committee reviewed current law and heard testimony on different ways to ...

Associated Documents

Report



Registered User Login