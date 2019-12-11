STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Md. Federal Judge Deems BHR Hip Plaintiff’s Missed Court Deadlines ‘Inexcusable’

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has refused to reinstate a lawsuit targeting Smith & Nephew Inc.’s Birmingham Hip Resurfacing implant, ruling that the plaintiff’s failure to timely provide a complete fact sheet prejudiced the defendant and wasted the court’s time and resources.

In an Oct. 23 order, Judge Catherine C. Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland noted that the plaintiff has failed to explain why he did not comply with the court’s orders in providing a substantially complete fact sheet.

William Mortensen’s plaintiff’s fact sheet (PFS) was due on April 26, pursuant to Case ...

