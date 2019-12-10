STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Ill. Federal Judge Asked to Confirm Reinsurance Arbitration Award

CHICAGO — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. has asked an Illinois federal court to confirm a final arbitration award in its reinsurance dispute with Allstate Insurance Co., arguing that no grounds exist for vacatur, modification or correction of the award.

In a Nov. 28 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Amerisure argues that the District Court has no jurisdiction over Allstate’s motion to confirm portions of a previously entered interim award, because the final award has since been issued.

According to the complaint, Allstate issued Amerisure six facultative reinsurance certificates in the 1970s and ...

