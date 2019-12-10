STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs Seek MDL Docket for Sex Trafficking Lawsuits Against Major Hotel Chains

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Victims who accuse major hotel chains of failing to implement policies to prevent sex trafficking activity on their premises have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for their lawsuits.

In a Dec. 9 petition, the plaintiffs say Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio should oversee the docket, because a majority of those cases were filed in that district, and Judge Marbley “expended considerable time and judicial resources to advance human trafficking matters.”

“Of the six cases before Chief Judge Marbley, M.A. ...

