Class Action Alleging Link Between Allergan Biocell Implants and Rare Cancer Filed in Mich. Federal Court

DETROIT — Women who allege they developed symptoms of a rare immune system cancer after being implanted with Allergan’s BIOCELL line of textured breast implants have filed a class action seeking compensation for surgery to remove their implants, medical monitoring, and other medical expenses.

In a Nov. 26 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the six plaintiffs accuse Allergan of failing to warn their doctors that the since-recalled BIOCELL implants could cause breast-implant associated anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL).

The plaintiffs were each implanted with BIOCELL implants within the last four years. Following the ...

