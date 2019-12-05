STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Fla. Appellate Court Refuses to Stay Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Case While it Considers Jurisdiction Dispute

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. –– A Florida appellate court has denied GlaxoSmithKline’s efforts to stay an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case while it seeks appeal of a lower court order finding that it did, in fact, have jurisdiction over the company.

In a Nov. 26 one-page order, the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal denied the defendant’s motion for review of order denying stay pending appeal.

In October, GlaxoSmithKline had moved the Florida 17th Judicial Circuit Court for Broward County to stay the proceedings pending interlocutory appeal, arguing that stays are “highly appropriate, if not essential, where the pending appeal pertains ...

