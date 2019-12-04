STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Zantac Defendants Support Efforts to Create MDL Docket; Agree with District of New Jersey as Destination

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Defendants named in Zantac personal injury lawsuits have supported recent plaintiff efforts to create a multidistrict litigation docket for the growing number of cases, agreeing with the petitioner’s suggestion that the cases be centralized in the District of New Jersey.

In a Nov. 27 brief filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, defendants Sanofi U.S. Services Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Chattem Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Pfizer Inc. agreed that the Panel should centralize the litigation in New Jersey before Hon. Freda L. Wolfson.

“All indications are that the Zantac litigation will ...

