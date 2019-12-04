STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Zimmer Seeks to Interview Bellwether Plaintiffs’ Surgeons in M/L Taper Hip MDL

NEW YORK — Zimmer Inc. has asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving its M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis or M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis with Kinectiv Technology and VerSys Femoral Head to allow it to conduct informal interviews with the bellwether plaintiffs’ surgeons.

In a Nov. 21 letter to Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Zimmer said the parties should have equal access to the doctors in the four bellwether cases and an equal opportunity to prepare the doctors for the videotaped deposition examinations, since those examinations will ...

