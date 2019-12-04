STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

Zimmer M/L Taper Hip MDL Judge Adopts Parties’ Proposed Amended Schedule

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases involving the Zimmer M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis or M/L Taper Hip Prosthesis with Kinectiv Technology and VerSys Femoral Head has adopted the parties’ proposed amended schedule, setting Jan. 25, 2021 as the date for the first bellwether trial.

In a Nov. 18 order, Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York scheduled Dec. 12 as the deadline for bellwether trial case selection and commencement of case-specific fact discovery for the bellwether trial pool.

The deadline to complete non-case specific written discovery ...

