STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Md. Federal Judge Refuses to Consolidate Biomet Hip Cases for Trial

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has refused to consolidate two Biomet hip cases for trial, explaining that because each plaintiff received a different implant, they do not share overlapping evidence about the devices.

In a Nov. 25 order, Judge Ellen L. Hollander of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland further found the two actions may not share common legal issues because the plaintiffs were implanted with the devices in different states.

Joanna McCoy and Joseph Oswald were implanted with the Biomet M2a-Magnum and M2a-38 hip replacement devices between 2005 and 2007. In separately filed actions, they ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login