STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Jury Selection Scheduled to Begin in Missouri Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial

ST. LOUIS –– Jury selection had been scheduled to begin this week in the next talcum powder ovarian cancer case to proceed to trial in Missouri, sources confirmed to HarrisMartin.

Jury selection in the Missouri Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis began Wednesday, Dec. 4 before Judge Rex Burlison.

The trial will involve the claims of Vickie Forrest, who contends that she developed ovarian cancer as a result of using Johnson & Johnson’s Baby Powder talc product as part of her daily feminine hygiene routine for more than 30 years.

Forrest, 56, is in remission for Stage ...

