STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

N.J. High Court Creates Consolidated Docket for Proton Pump Inhibitor Lawsuits

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has designated cases involving allegations of injuries from several popular heartburn drugs known as proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) as multicounty litigation, according to a recent order.

In a Nov. 6 order, the state high court assigned all pending and future New Jersey state court actions to Judge John C. Porto of the Atlantic County Superior Court.

Plaintiffs allege that the heartburn medications, sold via prescription and over the counter, cause injury to the kidneys, including acute interstitial nephritis, chronic kidney disease and renal failure. They accuse the defendant drug makers of failing to ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login