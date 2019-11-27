STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiff Seeks Creation of Coordinated Docket for Hy-Vee Data Breach Claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against supermarket chain Hy-Vee Inc. for an alleged data breach have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a coordinated docket for the actions, saying as more details surface regarding the impact and scope of the data breach, “it is possible that other cases will be filed in the future.”

The petition to coordinate was filed on Nov. 27 with the JPML.

In it, plaintiff Gordon Grewing explained that Hy-Vee is one of the largest privately owned supermarket chains in the United States. However, on Aug. 14, Hy-Vee announced that ...

