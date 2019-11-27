STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Rejects Efforts to Dismiss Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Action on Forum Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has rejected challenges to forum in an asbestos-containing talcum powder action brought by a Texas woman, saying that the defendant’s ties to New York are enough to prevent dismissal on forum non conveniens grounds.

In the Nov. 18 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County additionally noted that the company had its talcum powder products tested by at least one New York-based laboratory.

Plaintiff Linda English asserted the claims, contending that she was diagnosed with mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in cosmetic talcum powder products. ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login