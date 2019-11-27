STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

N.J. High Court Asked to Coordinate Stryker Tritanium Acetabular Shell Lawsuits

TRENTON, N.J. — Plaintiffs alleging injuries caused by Stryker’s Tritanium Acetabular Shell hip replacement device have asked the New Jersey Supreme Court to designate the cases as multicounty litigation, arguing that their claims have “common, recurrent issues of law and fact that are associated with a single product.”

According to the application, 20 cases have been filed in the past year, all involving the same allegations of painful aseptic loosening of the Stryker Tritanium acetabular component. Plaintiffs maintain that Judge Rachelle Harz of the Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court should oversee the docket.

The Stryker Tritanium acetabular cup is a ...

