STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Parties in Benzene Jet Fuel Exposure Case Issue Joint Status Report and Discovery Plan

TACOMA, Wash. –– Parties involved in a benzene jet fuel exposure case have filed a joint status report and discovery plan, eyeing the fall of 2021 as the most appropriate trial date.

In the report, filed Oct. 30 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the parties also stated that Dec. 30 is the deadline for joining additional parties, and that fact and expert discovery should be completed by 2021.

Tennessee residents Michael and Agnes Marie Odom filed their original complaint on June 7, contending that Michael Odom’s service for nearly 10 years in the U.S. ...

Associated Documents

Joint Status Report and Discovery Plan



Registered User Login