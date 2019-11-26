STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Ala. Federal Court Grants Joint Stipulation of Dismissal for Georgia Graphics Inc. in Benzene Case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– An Alabama federal court has entered an order of dismissal in a benzene case, dismissing defendant Georgia Graphics from the proceedings, just days after the parties filed a joint stipulation of dismissal.

The parties filed the joint stipulation of dismissal in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Nov. 1, saying that they stipulated to the dismissal of plaintiffs’ claims against Georgia Graphics without prejudice.

The federal court entered an order on Nov. 4, specifying that “this dismissal shall not affect any other right, claim or cause of action which Plaintiff has, ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login