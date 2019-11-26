STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Plaintiffs in Chemical Exposure Case Challenge Defendants’ Summary Judgment Motion

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– The plaintiffs in a chemical exposure lawsuit have opposed defendants’ motion for summary judgment, arguing there are questions of fact as to whether James Sarkees was exposed to sufficient levels of ortho-toluidine (OT) while working at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. so as to cause bladder cancer.

In an Oct. 30 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, the plaintiffs further maintain that their expert, Dr. Christine Oliver, followed a reliable methodology in determining the cause of Sarkees’ bladder cancer.

Sarkees and his wife allege that Sarkees’ seven-month employment ...

