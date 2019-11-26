STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Defendants Say Diacetyl Flavoring Exposure Action Must Remain in Federal Court

PHILADELPHIA — The defendants in a diacetyl flavoring exposure lawsuit have opposed the plaintiff’s motion to remand the action to state court, arguing that complete diversity of citizenship exists in the case because none of the defendants are from Pennsylvania.

In a Nov. 25 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the defendants maintain that defendant Kraft Heinz Ingredients’ “nerve center” is in Illinois, not in Pennsylvania, as the plaintiff maintains.

Pennsylvania resident Terry Bethman filed the complaint in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County in September, contending that she was ...

Associated Documents

Motion to Remand

Opposition



Registered User Login