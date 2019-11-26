STORY FROM: Hip & Knee Implant Litigation

JPML Transfers Case Involving Metal-On-Polyurethane Hip to LFIT Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has transferred an action involving a metal-on-polyurethane hip implant to the Stryker LFIT V40 Femoral Head MDL, finding the case involves common questions of fact with actions previously transferred to the docket.

The panel explained that the action, Denninger, et al. v. Anderson, et al., “involves injuries arising from the implantation of a Stryker LFIT V40 femoral head and clearly falls within the MDL’s ambit.”

In opposing transfer of Denninger, which was originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, plaintiffs argue that federal jurisdiction ...

