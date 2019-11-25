STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Pa. Court to Review Ruling Upholding Verdict in Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Case

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania appellate court has agreed to review en banc its ruling that a plaintiff’s verdict in an Ethicon pelvic mesh case was proper because the claims are not time-barred, and the trial court did not err in excluding certain evidence.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court granted Ethicon’s petition for reargument on Nov. 19.

In 2007, Margaret Engleman underwent implantation of Ethicon’s TVT-Secur transvaginal mesh device to treat her stress urinary incontinence. She alleges the mesh permanently damaged her internal organs, continues to cause her pain and suffering, and will negatively impact her standard of life indefinitely.

Engleman ...

