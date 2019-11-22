STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Scheduling Order Issued in $1.1 Million Pa. Federal Reinsurance Action

HARRISBURG — A scheduling order has been issued in an action in which a financial services company seeks $1.1 million under a reinsurance agreement covering a U.S. Custom Bonds program, with a pre-trial conference set for Dec. 2.

The Nov. 4 scheduling order was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania following Judge John E. Jones III’s denial of the parties’ cross-motions for summary judgment.

In 1988, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. approached Aegis Security Insurance Co. for assistance in writing U.S. Customs Bonds until Kingsway had the legal authority to do so itself. In February ...

