STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Ind. Federal Judge Addresses Plaintiff's Discovery Motion in M2a Magnum Hip Case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — An Indiana federal judge has denied a Magnum hip plaintiff’s motion to compel Biomet Inc. to produce certain documents and information that the company has also provided the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee, ruling that it would be duplicative.

In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana said the information is readily searchable through third-party vendor Record Trak, therefore the motion to compel must be denied to the extent it seeks information that is already available.

However, the judge ordered Biomet to respond to interrogatories ...

Associated Law Firms

Dewsnup King Olsen Worel Havas Mortensen

Faegre Baker Daniels

LaDue Curran & Kuehn



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login