STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Md. Federal Judge Consolidates 4 Magnum Hip Cases for Trial

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Maryland federal judge has consolidated four Biomet M2a Magnum Hip System cases for trial, concluding that there are common questions of fact and law in the cases, and consolidation will not prejudice Biomet.

In a Nov. 18 order, Judge Ellen L. Hollander of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland said consolidation “will advance the goals of judicial economy, efficiency, and convenience and benefit the parties by avoiding duplicative motions practice and reduce costs by avoiding multiple trials and the need for duplicative expert testimony.”

The judge further found that consolidation “will benefit the ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login