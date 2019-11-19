STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Parties to Reinsurance Dispute Tell Court Mediation Not Successful

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The parties in an Alabama federal action seeking reinsurance coverage for four disability policies have notified the court that they mediated the dispute on Oct. 9 but failed to reach a resolution.

According to a Nov. 1 joint status report filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the plaintiff seeks to file a sur-reply to defendants’ motion to dismiss the case in its entirety. Defendant Standard Insurance Co. seeks an order resetting briefing on its motion to dismiss.

“Standard further requests that its motion to dismiss be due three weeks following entry ...

